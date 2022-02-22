Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,147 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Harley-Davidson worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE:HOG opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.