Millennium Management LLC Sells 412,003 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Under Armour worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

