Millennium Management LLC Sells 690,884 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.1% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 182,816 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 170.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,255 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,445,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 318,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

