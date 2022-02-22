Millennium Management LLC Takes $24.62 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cintas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $371.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

