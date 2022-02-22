Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,478,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000.
NASDAQ:APTMU opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.88.
