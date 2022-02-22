Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 441,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,048,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Toast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. increased their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

