Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.0446 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $654,231.77 and $35,183.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,671,699 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

