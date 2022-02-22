Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $353.39 or 0.00932397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $319,842.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.32 or 0.06879311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,014.01 or 1.00298309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049833 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 22,008 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.