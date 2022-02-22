Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $18.97 or 0.00050409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $41.82 million and approximately $698,374.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars.

