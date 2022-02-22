Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $592,597.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $64.68 or 0.00171626 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $592,597.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 94,047 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

