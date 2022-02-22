Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading 14.3% Higher

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 223,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 514,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.64 million and a PE ratio of 25.45.
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)
