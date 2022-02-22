MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,317. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

