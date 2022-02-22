MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,083 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164,950 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55.

