MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

