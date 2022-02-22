MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average of $228.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.