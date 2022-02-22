MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 7,261 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,874,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,816,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

