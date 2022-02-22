MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.