MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $457.35 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.