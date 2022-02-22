MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $341,000.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $120.33 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average of $158.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

