MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,798,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

