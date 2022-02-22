MML Investors Services LLC Buys 350 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 414.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $358.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

