MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

