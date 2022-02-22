MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

