MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.