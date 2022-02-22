MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 314,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66.

