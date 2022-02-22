MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average of $288.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

