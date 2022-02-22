MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

