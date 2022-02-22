MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 293.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $157.26 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $216.16.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

