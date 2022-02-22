MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

