MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

