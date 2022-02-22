MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.19.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

