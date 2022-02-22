MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.92% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 383.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

