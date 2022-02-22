MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,013 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

