MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

