MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 163.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

