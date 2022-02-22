MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

