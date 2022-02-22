MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67.

