MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,106 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

