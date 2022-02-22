Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.080 EPS.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Model N has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Model N by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Model N by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

