Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.45.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,513 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

