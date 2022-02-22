Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Cap of $3.89 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $8,229.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00393193 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

