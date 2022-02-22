MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.21

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 3165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.
About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
