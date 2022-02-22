Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYSRF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

