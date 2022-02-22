Monolith Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Monolith has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $158.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

