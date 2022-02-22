Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Monro worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Monro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

MNRO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

