Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 1,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 251,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.