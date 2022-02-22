Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 1,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 251,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
