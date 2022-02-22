Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by 40.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $14.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $323.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

