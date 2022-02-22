Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $30,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Moody’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $323.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

