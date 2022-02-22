Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

MCRUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

