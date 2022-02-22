Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rogers Communications worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $345,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.